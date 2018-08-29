Driverless pickup truck drifts across several lanes of traffic

PITTSBURGH - A truck without a driver inside drifted across four lanes of traffic on a busy Pittsburgh road.
It happened on West Liberty Avenue just before the Liberty Tunnel, barely missing other cars before slamming into a building.
Monday morning on her way to work, an employee of Gery Heating and Cooling noticed damage to the company's building and garage, then checked the company's security footage, which showed an unoccupied truck drifting into the building.
The video shows the black pickup truck pulling into an Advanced Auto Parts across the street, where the driver gets out and goes into the store.
Within seconds, the truck starts drifting backward and cars had to avoid getting hit.
When the woman comes out of the store across the street, she runs across West Liberty Avenue, jumps in the truck and speeds off.
The impact of the crash caused one of the garages to be taken down and the other is now inoperable.
Police have not said if the woman has been identified or will face any charges.
