PITTSBURGH - Drivers are continuing to wait for answers on a road that’s been deteriorating for years.
A small section of Ingram Avenue is split between the City of Pittsburgh and Crafton Borough. The potholes have grown large enough that some drivers weave into oncoming traffic to avoid them.
Channel 11 first highlighted the issue in early April, when both sides said they were working on an agreement to get the road paved.
More than five months later, if or when that will happen remains unclear.
Why answers for drivers have been hard to come by and the damage the road continues to do to vehicles – on Channel 11 News at 5:45.
