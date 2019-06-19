OKLAHOMA CITY - A flight from Pittsburgh International Airport to Dallas was forced to make an emergency landing because a belligerent passenger started becoming aggressive.
The Oklahoma City Police Department released body camera video showing 32-year-old Brandon Cordell Ganus being escorted off the plane after he was aggressive toward passengers and crew, hitting one of them.
A police report noted Ganus was allegedly "bellowing an obscenity laden tirade that could be heard throughout the plane." And police noted the smell of alcohol from Ganus was "overpowering."
Channel 11's Gordon Loesch is breaking down the details of what happened and shows us the reaction from the rest of the plane when Ganus was removed on Channel 11 News 11 at 11.
