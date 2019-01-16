DUI charge dropped against Green Tree officer

GREEN TREE, Pa. - A DUI charge was dropped against a Green Tree officer accused of being drunk while causing an off-duty crash.
A judge dropped the DUI charge against Officer Eric Diehl during a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Channel 11's Jennifer Tomazic was the only reporter there when the judge determined one of the blood tests showed his blood alcohol level was below the legal limit of .08. His level was .076.
Diehl had been placed on administrative leave. He will return to duty with Green Tree police, the chief said.
WPXI’s Jennifer Tomazic was at the hearing and talked to the Green Tree police chief and with Diehl’s attorney for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Diehl allegedly crashed into a vehicle on a used car lot on Saw Mill Run Boulevard in his SUV. Police said moments before that happened, Diehl ran a red light at the intersection with Maytide Street and smashed into another car.
