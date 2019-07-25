Pittsburgh-based language-learning platform Duolingo partnered with live streaming video platform Twitch to launch Duolingo Verified Streamer Program, according to a news release.
The interactive learning initiative will feature multilingual video streamers from around the globe as a resource to Duolingo’s app users. Twitch video streamers involved in the Duolingo initiative can incorporate language through video content as well as encouraging video viewers to practice a certain language in the Twitch chat feature. Twitch, commonly used for live streaming video gaming, is a subsidiary of Amazon.
