DUQUESNE, Pa. - One person has died after being shot in Duquesne Wednesday evening.
Channel 11 has learned the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. inside a house at 1121 Karl Avenue.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Allegheny County police said the victim is a 45-year-old man who was shot multiple times.
"The preliminary investigation indicates that this was not a random act of violence and all parties involved knew one another," a Facebook post from Duquesne police said.
The victim arrived at the home with another man and went inside, police said. That's where the shooting occurred.
Investigators from Allegheny County said the victim left through the back of the home after being shot.
The man who was with the victim has not been identified, and police said the shooter and motive are unknown.
TRENDING NOW:
- Missing woman's body found in discarded freezer
- Florida family prepares to say goodbye to newborn whose mom died during childbirth
- School board member defends himself over racist social media post
- VIDEO: Rare bacteria collection at Pitt saves life of teenage girl
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}