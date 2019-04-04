DUQUESNE, Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Duquesne.
Officers and medics were called to an alley off of S. 6th Street just before 4 p.m.
The person who shot the victim was reportedly being robbed by him, according to a news release.
Several shell casings can be seen near a red SUV, Channel 11's Courtney Brennan reports. Neighbors told her they heard the gunfire.
Homicide detectives on scene in the city of Duquesne after a man was shot and killed. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/by4kodg3QK— Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) April 3, 2019
