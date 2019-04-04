  • Vehicle strikes man dressed in dark clothing walking on Route 910

    HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A vehicle struck a man walking in dark clothing on Route 910.

    Medics rushed the man to the hospital from Harmar Township near Commerce Drive.

    Traffic was down to one lane.

