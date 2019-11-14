  • Duquesne University launches undergraduate public health major

    By: Luke Torrance  – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Duquesne University announced Wednesday that it would launch three new undergraduate degrees in it Rangos School of Health Sciences in the fall of 2020: the Public Health Bachelor in Science, in Arts, and in Health Sciences.

    With the launch of the three degrees, Duquesne will become the first university in the region to offer an undergraduate public health major in the region.

