PITTSBURGH - Duquesne University announced Wednesday that it would launch three new undergraduate degrees in it Rangos School of Health Sciences in the fall of 2020: the Public Health Bachelor in Science, in Arts, and in Health Sciences.
With the launch of the three degrees, Duquesne will become the first university in the region to offer an undergraduate public health major in the region.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man, woman dead after shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood
- Local EMS companies' massive debt causing loss of paramedics, ambulances
- 10-week-old puppy has tail growing out of his forehead
- VIDEO: Woman claims abandoned cars on I-79 are causing dangerous driving conditions
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}