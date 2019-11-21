PITTSBURGH - Duquesne University named John M. Kauffman as the founding dean of its new College of Osteopathic Medicine effective January 1.
The College of Osteopathic medicine, an at least $100 million project, is on schedule to welcome its first class of 75 students in the Fall 2023 semester. The building, set for construction on Forbes Avenue, will be complete by December 2022.
Ken Gormley, president of Duquesne University, said a search committee considered a large pool of qualified candidates before choosing Kauffman for the job.
