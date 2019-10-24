A current inmate at SCI Houtzdale has been charged in the death of his former cellmate at SCI Pine Grove in Indiana County.
Dwight Darnell Bowen, 43, is charged with criminal homicide in the Janurary death of Luis Antonio Santiago.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Santiago was found unresponsive on the floor after Bowen made an internal call to prison staff.
Staff gave CPR to Santiago and he was then transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy showed the cause of death to be asphyxia due to venous obstruction and it was ruled a homicide, according to police.
Police said DNA helped lead to charges against Bowen.
