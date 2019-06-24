  • Man accused of trying to lure girl into his van in Washington Co.

    EAST BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A local mother is speaking out after a man allegedly tries to lure her daughter into his van from her own front yard.

    She’s told Channel 11's Cara sapida man said, “Get in the van, I’m taking you to your daddy.”

    Tonight on 11 News at 6, what the man allegedly did next, and why she's worried for other children.

