East Liberty community hopes prosperity doesn't pass it by

Enright Court, a community of homes in East Liberty, has been around for more than three decades.
As intense development occurs throughout the neighborhood, a community organization is stepping in to make sure the Enright Court homeowners benefit from the boom and that the community remains affordable amid the changes.
Erin Clarke speaks to Enright Court homeowners about what they hope to see in their corner of East Liberty for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
