PITTSBURGH - Officials Eat'n Park Restaurants said they want to show appreciation for active and former military personnel and their families by offering a discount for the entire month of November.
The appreciation for veterans and their families includes a 10% discount off their entire check.
The program will run from Friday, Nov. 1, through Saturday, Nov. 30, at all locations.
It is not valid on takeout or online orders, however, and it cannot be combined with other discounts.
