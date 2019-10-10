  • Erie day care fire that killed 5 children ruled accidental

    The day care fire in Erie that killed five children has been ruled accidental, according to a release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

    Deaths of 5 Erie children prompt day care fire safety effort

    Officials said the fire was caused by an "electrical failure associated with a routinely-used extension cord."

    On Aug. 11, firefighters responded to the fire at 1248 West 11th St. around 1:11 a.m.

    Five children ages 7 and younger died in the fire at the 24-hour Harris Family Daycare.

