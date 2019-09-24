PITTSBURGH - An Erie man posing as a contract for a local landscaping company was charged with fraud.
Police said he is accused of pocketing more than $6,000 from homeowners in Ross Township.
On Channel 11 News at 5:30, Renee Wallace has more details from police about how the suspect was able to dupe homeowners into forking over their cash without doing the work.
