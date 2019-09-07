  • Police SUV smashed, officer hospitalized during pursuit in Erie County

    By: Bradford Arick

    Updated:

    ERIE COUNTY, Pa. - A crushed state police SUV rolled onto its roof and a trooper was hospitalized during a pursuit in Erie County.

    According to officials with Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were assisting local police in a pursuit of burglary suspects when they crashed their vehicle into the state patrol SUV. 

    Police said troopers were flown to a UPMC hospital in Erie. Officials said the troopers were in stable condition with moderate injuries.

     

