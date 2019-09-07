ERIE COUNTY, Pa. - A crushed state police SUV rolled onto its roof and a trooper was hospitalized during a pursuit in Erie County.
Pursuit ends in crash: Suspects in custody. State Police were assisting Corry City Police in a pursuit of burglary suspects when the suspect vehicle crashed into their patrol car at the intersection of North and West Smith Street in Corry. Troopers were flown to UPMC Hamot. pic.twitter.com/NSCzk3QDMQ— TroopE (@PSPTroopEPIO) September 7, 2019
According to officials with Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were assisting local police in a pursuit of burglary suspects when they crashed their vehicle into the state patrol SUV.
Police said troopers were flown to a UPMC hospital in Erie. Officials said the troopers were in stable condition with moderate injuries.
Update on Trooper status: Moderate injuries but stable condition. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. Families asking for privacy with their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/MnCXtZr6bE— TroopE (@PSPTroopEPIO) September 7, 2019
