    By: Alby Oxenreiter

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - On Friday, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said the team was “really excited” to get Antonio Brown back at practice.

    Furthermore, Gruden indicated that Brown would suit up Monday night against the Broncos, “That’s the plan, yes.”

    But only hours after practice, the Brown saga took another bizarre turn.

    Brown took to his YouTube channel and  his Instagram account, where he posted an edited video with what appeared to be a recorded phone conversation with Gruden.

