  • Evans City under boil water alert after water main break

    EVANS CITY, Pa. -

    A boil water alert is in effect for Evans City, Butler County, after a water main break Tuesday morning forced water service to be shut off to the entire community, officials said.

    The break occurred in the yard of a home on North Washington Street. The line runs under a swimming pool.

    Residents will have to boil water before use for at least the next 24 hours, according to Evans City Water & Sewer Authority officials. Water must be boiled for at least one minute.

    Evans City Water & Sewer Authority officials said it’s a “significant break” and it is unclear how long repairs will take. However, service is slowly being restored.

    Part of North Washington Street is closed while crews work on the broken line.

