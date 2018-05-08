  • Police: Man shot outside home during attempted robbery

    NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - A man was shot early Tuesday morning after an attempted robbery in New Kensington, officials said.

    The man told investigators he was standing outside his home when a dark colored SUV pulled up and a man got out and tried to rob him, police said. He ran and heard a loud bang before realizing he was shot.

    Officers were called about 1 a.m. to Fairmont Drive and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a hospital.

    Investigators said the victim did not recognize the man who tried to rob him and believe it was an isolated incident.

