PITTSBURGH - It's Great Race weekend in Pittsburgh!
The Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield takes place Sunday with a weekend packed full of events. The Dollar Bank Junior Great Race will also be held this weekend.
The Great Race is one of the city's longest-running races. At least 12,000 runners from 30 states, Canada and the United Kingdom will run through Pittsburgh's streets this weekend.
Here's the schedule of events for the weekend:
Friday, September 27
11 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Great Race Expo presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
Hall D, David L. Lawrence Convention Center
Saturday, September 28
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Great Race Expo presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
Hall D, David L. Lawrence Convention Center
11:00 a.m. Dollar Bank Junior Great Race - Family Fun Run, Tot Trot and Diaper Dash
Point State Park
Sunday, September 29
8:00 a.m. Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race 5K Run & Walk
Start Line: Fifth & Atwood, Oakland
9:20 a.m. Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race 10K - Wheelchair Division
Start Line: Beechwood Boulevard, Frick Park
9:30 a.m. Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race 10K
Start Line: Beechwood Boulevard, Frick Park
11:00 a.m. Award Ceremony and Raffle
ROAD CLOSURES
Downtown road closures for the Junior Great Race will start at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28.
- The city side of Fort Duquesne Boulevard from Commonwealth Place to 7th Street will be closed until 12:00 p.m., but the westbound side (river side) will remain open to vehicles.
- Also, Stanwix Street, Cecil Place and 6th Street will be closed between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Penn Avenue until 12:00 p.m.
- Commonwealth Place will not reopen until 1:00 p.m.
Road closures for the Great Race will start at 6:30 a.m. and continue through 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 29.
Streets in the Downtown, Uptown, Oakland and Squirrel Hill neighborhoods will be impacted.
Here is the list of street closure times:
- Beechwood Boulevard to Forbes Avenue and Moorewood Avenue will close from 8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
- Forbes Avenue & Morewood Avenue to Fifth Avenue & Bigelow Boulevard will close from 8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
- Fifth Avenue at Bigelow Boulevard to Fifth Avenue at Robinson Street Ramp to Boulevard will close from 6:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
- Fifth Avenue at Robinson Street Ramp to Commonwealth Place and Liberty Avenue will close from 6:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
The Great Race is a 10K race that was established by the late Mayor Richard S. Caliguiri in 1977. More than 250,000 runners have participated in the race over the past 40 years.
