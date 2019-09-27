  • Events, road closures announced for the 2019 Great Race

    PITTSBURGH - It's Great Race weekend in Pittsburgh!

    The Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield takes place Sunday with a weekend packed full of events. The Dollar Bank Junior Great Race will also be held this weekend.  

    The Great Race is one of the city's longest-running races. At least 12,000 runners from 30 states, Canada and the United Kingdom will run through Pittsburgh's streets this weekend.

    Here's the schedule of events for the weekend:

    Friday, September 27

    11 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.          Great Race Expo presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

                                            Hall D, David L. Lawrence Convention Center

    Saturday, September 28

    9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.      Great Race Expo presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

                                            Hall D, David L. Lawrence Convention Center

    11:00 a.m.                       Dollar Bank Junior Great Race - Family Fun Run, Tot Trot and Diaper Dash

                                            Point State Park

    Sunday, September 29

    8:00 a.m.                          Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race 5K Run & Walk

                                             Start Line: Fifth & Atwood, Oakland

     

    9:20 a.m.                          Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race 10K - Wheelchair Division

                                             Start Line: Beechwood Boulevard, Frick Park

    9:30 a.m.                          Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race 10K

                                                               Start Line: Beechwood Boulevard, Frick Park

    11:00 a.m.                         Award Ceremony and Raffle

    ROAD CLOSURES

    Downtown road closures for the Junior Great Race will start at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28.

    • The city side of Fort Duquesne Boulevard from Commonwealth Place to 7th Street will be closed until 12:00 p.m., but the westbound side (river side) will remain open to vehicles.
    • Also, Stanwix Street, Cecil Place and 6th Street will be closed between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Penn Avenue until 12:00 p.m.
    • Commonwealth Place will not reopen until 1:00 p.m. 

    Road closures for the Great Race will start at 6:30 a.m. and continue through 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 29.

    Streets in the Downtown, Uptown, Oakland and Squirrel Hill neighborhoods will be impacted.

    Here is the list of street closure times:

    • Beechwood Boulevard to Forbes Avenue and Moorewood Avenue will close from 8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
    • Forbes Avenue & Morewood Avenue to Fifth Avenue & Bigelow Boulevard will close from 8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
    • Fifth Avenue at Bigelow Boulevard to Fifth Avenue at Robinson Street Ramp to Boulevard will close from 6:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
    • Fifth Avenue at Robinson Street Ramp to Commonwealth Place and Liberty Avenue will close from 6:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

    The Great Race is a 10K race that was established by the late Mayor Richard S. Caliguiri in 1977. More than 250,000 runners have participated in the race over the past 40 years.

     

