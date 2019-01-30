0 Ex-wife of 84 Lumber founder won't go to jail for failing to care for dozens of properties

BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. - A Washington County woman accused of not taking care of dozens of properties is not going to jail, even though police issued nearly 70 warrants for her.

Debra Hardy's attorney told Channel 11 the reason she didn't take care of her properties is she because she was overwhelmed.

She's the former wife of 84 Lumber's founder, and wanted posters went up around Bentleyville last week.

The warrants were issued after Hardy failed to appear in court for not taking care of dozens of properties.

Police went to Hardy's Rostraver Township home to arrest her last week, but she wasn't there.

Her lawyers met with a Washington County judge, and she agreed to show up for court Wednesday.

At the magistrate building Wednesday, she met with solicitors from multiple boroughs where she has blighted properties, her two lawyers, the Bentleyville police chief and the judge behind closed doors.

The agreement is that Hardy will pay $20,000 of the $40,000 owed, plus she has 90 days to fix her properties. Hardy had no comment, but her lawyer told Channel 11 while the public may believe she can afford to pay the fines, it was more an issue of being overwhelmed.

"Regardless what people perceive, sometimes financial status, anyone can be overwhelmed by the situation and I really feel that's what we have, a good person overwhelmed by the situation, didn't know where to look," said Phil Melograne, Hardy's defense attorney.

A maintenance worker for Hardy told Channel 11 they worked all weekend to get several properties fixed.

