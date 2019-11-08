PITTSBURGH - ExxonMobil's search for the site of a potential petrochemical plant is spanning not just Beaver County, but also Washington and Greene counties south of Pittsburgh.
Multiple sources told the Business Times that representatives for ExxonMobil had visited several sites in southwestern Pennsylvania over the past month or two in at least three counties: Beaver, Washington and Greene.
Related Headlines
The Business Times wrote back in October that Shell was looking at sites in Beaver County. But other sites under consideration, according to a source, include the former Wheeling-Pittsburgh steel plant in Allenport, Washington County, as well as property near the MarkWest processing plant in Houston, Pennsylvania. The last site is not near water, but it would be close to where the feedstock, ethane and propane were being processed from shale gas.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 dead, several injured in chemical incident at Buffalo Wild Wings in Massachusetts
- Roaches, more than a dozen other health violations found at popular Pittsburgh restaurant
- Part of busy North Hills road closed after water main break
- RAW VIDEO: Snow covering roads in Cranberry Township
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}