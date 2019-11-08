  • Exclusive: Here's where else ExxonMobil could locate a petrochemical plant in region

    By: Paul J. Gough

    PITTSBURGH - ExxonMobil's search for the site of a potential petrochemical plant is spanning not just Beaver County, but also Washington and Greene counties south of Pittsburgh.

    Multiple sources told the Business Times that representatives for ExxonMobil had visited several sites in southwestern Pennsylvania over the past month or two in at least three counties: Beaver, Washington and Greene.

    The Business Times wrote back in October that Shell was looking at sites in Beaver County. But other sites under consideration, according to a source, include the former Wheeling-Pittsburgh steel plant in Allenport, Washington County, as well as property near the MarkWest processing plant in Houston, Pennsylvania. The last site is not near water, but it would be close to where the feedstock, ethane and propane were being processed from shale gas.

