  • Exploding transformers, power lines on fire shut down part of Route 51

    BRENTWOOD, Pa. - Route 51 has reopened after high tension lines were on fire and transformers exploded Monday.

    According to Allegheny County's Twitter account, Clairton Boulevard was closed in both directions between Stilley Road and Brownsville Road.

    Power has been restored.

