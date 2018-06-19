Exploding transformers, power lines on fire shut down part of Route 51

BRENTWOOD, Pa. - Route 51 has reopened after high tension lines were on fire and transformers exploded Monday.
Brentwood Borough: High tension lines on fire and transformers exploding - 4300 block of Clairton Boulevard (Route 51). Road is closed in both directions between Stilley Road and Brownsville Road. Power out in the area; utility notified. Responders are at the scene.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 18, 2018
According to Allegheny County's Twitter account, Clairton Boulevard was closed in both directions between Stilley Road and Brownsville Road.
Power has been restored.
