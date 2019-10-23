SWISSVALE, Pa. - There will be extra security at Woodland Hills Intermediate School on Thursday after a student allegedly said he was going to "shoot up the school."
According to the superintendent, after the student left for the day, another student who was in the same class posted the threat to Snapchat.
Other students began sharing the Snapchat post and administration was alerted, according to the superintendent. The police were then called.
Police are working to verify the validity of the threat.
The superintendent said there are no plans to cancel school or operate on any kind of lockdown on Thursday.
