WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Family and friends are demanding answers days after a teen girl and her boyfriend were found shot to death in Wilkinsburg.
Elarrah Findley, 18, was described as an outgoing, kind, and funny young woman.
She and her boyfriend, Jerrell Jeffries, were both killed Sunday night when someone fired at them on Midlant Street.
Findley was found dead in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Jeffries, 22, who was also shot multiple times, was found in a car a little further up the street.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting yet, and police have not identified a suspected shooter.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca talks with Findley’s family, who are desperate for justice – on 11 News at 6.
