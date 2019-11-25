WILKINSBURG, Pa. - The medical examiner has identified a man and teenager were shot to death Sunday night in Wilkinsburg.
The victims are Jerrell Jeffries, 22, and Elarrah Findley, 18, of Pittsburgh.
Police were called about 9 p.m. to Midland Street, where the Findley was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Jeffries, who was also shot multiple times, was found in a car a little further up the street. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca is working on this story. She'll have the latest developments on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Investigators believe the victims were sitting in the front seat of the car while a third person was in the back seat. Police believe that back seat passenger shot the man, then chased and shot the woman as she ran down the street.
A shooter has not been identified, police said.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Drugs were found in the car, according to police.
"There were stamp bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl in the vehicle, leading us to believe this might have been some sort of drug transaction and potential robbery," Allegheny County Police Inspector Andrew Schurman said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teen collapsed and died after inhaling nitrous oxide at house near Penn State campus, coroner says
- 'SNL': Woody Harrelson, Larry David, Maya Rudolph join host Will Ferrell in Democratic debate parody
- Browns DT Richardson ‘hopes' Mason Rudolph starts in Week 13
- VIDEO: Local Jeopardy! champion joining others for cancer research fundraising
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}