For the second time this spring, a Family Dollar store in Pittsburgh has been cited by the Allegheny County Health Department.
In both consumer alerts, inspectors warn of mouse droppings and other evidence of an infestation at the store.
Gordon Loesch is going over the details in those reports and will have more on what consumers need to know on Channel 11 News at 6:10 p.m.
