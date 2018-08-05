Family, friends gather to celebrate life of woman killed on North Side in 2017

It's been almost a year since Nicole Dailey was shot and killed on the North Side as she was holding her baby, but family and friends are trying to keep her memory alive and bring attention to her unsolved murder.
On Saturday, they gathered at Destiny Faith Church in song and prayer to remember the young mother.
Dailey was 26 years old when she was gunned down on Aug. 6th, 2017 near her home in Perry South while her 7-month-old baby girl was in her arms.
Police continue to look for her killer as loved ones seek justice.
"We just want to make sure she is not forgotten and we want Pittsburgh police and the authorities need to know that we have not forgotten. And we're going to make sure we're helping them as much as possible to find out who murdered our sister," said organizer Daren Ellerbee.
A scholarship fund has also been created in Daley's name.
