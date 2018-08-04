PITTSBURGH - A warrant has been issued for a suspect in the shooting outside of the Giant Eagle in Greenfield on Friday.
RELATED: Man, woman shot outside Pittsburgh Giant Eagle
Police said Zai Quan Henderson, 21, of Hazelwood, is wanted in connection with the shooting that left a man and a woman hospitalized.
Quan should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800.
TRENDING NOW:
- Perseid meteor shower 2018: How and when to watch the sky's best show of the year
- Car crashes through Shadyside storefront
- SWAT situation ends in Penn Hills neighborhood
- VIDEO: City: Department of Defense completed their training operation
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}