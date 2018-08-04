  • Warrant issued for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in shooting outside Giant Eagle

    PITTSBURGH - A warrant has been issued for a suspect in the shooting outside of the Giant Eagle in Greenfield on Friday.

    Police said Zai Quan Henderson, 21, of Hazelwood, is wanted in connection with the shooting that left a man and a woman hospitalized.

    Quan should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800.

