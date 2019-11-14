0 Rahmael Holt sentenced to death for murder of Officer Brian Shaw

Rahmael Holt on Thursday was sentenced to death for the murder of New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw.

Shaw's brother, Steffan, didn't want to go on camera, but read a statement after the sentencing verdict.

"This doesn't bring Brian back but it gives us some closure and to focus on nothing but healing," he said.

Holt was running from a traffic stop when he shot and killed Shaw while he was on duty in New Kensington in November of 2017.

"They've been suffering daily for the last two years as a result of his death and I certainly hope this brings some sort of closure, obviously to doesn't bring Brian back but it's some measure of justice from the jury's verdict," said District Attorney John Peck.

The Jury considered three mitigating factors of Holt's background when deliberating: lack of parental guidance, being raised in a high-crime area and the murder of his younger brother -- but the jury decided the death of Shaw outweighed those factors.

"Brian may no longer be with us physically, but he is forever with us in spirit. He'll be a guardian angel for all," Stefffan Shaw said.

Holt didn't show any reaction or emotion in the courtroom, but his attorney said an appeal is already in the works.

"Obviously, we're disappointed; there's an automatic appeal to the Supreme Court on all capital murder cases, and that will take place, but I hope there's some closure to the Shaw family with this verdict and they can move on with their lives," said defense attorney Tim Dawson.

Holt's sentencing phase began Wednesday morning after he was found guilty of murdering Shaw.

Holt was found guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and two firearms violations.

