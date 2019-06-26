Family hospitalized after flames rip through home

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. - A family of five was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after fire engulfed their Washington County home.
It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the home on Center Avenue.
Multiple fire crews were called in to fight the flames. Extra units were brought in to take care of the firefighters because of the heat.
Everyone got out of the building, but an adult and four children were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
No firefighters were injured.
