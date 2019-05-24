0 Family of man killed in hit-and-run faces suspect in court

PITTSBURGH - The family of a man killed in a deadly hit-and-run says their fight for justIce continues as they faced the suspect in court Friday morning.

Surron Burch, 21, is accused of hitting and killing Joseph Morris, 21, in Penn Hills late last month.

Burch had nothing to say as Channel 11's Mike Holden peppered him with questions following his court appearance. He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing, but it was postponed.

Police say Morris was on his way home from work at the time when he was hit.

After the incident, police said Burch never stopped and continued dragging Morris’ body along Hershey Road for a half a mile.

The victim’s family says the entire experience has been an emotional roller coaster and they think every day about Morris.

“He’s one of the most kindhearted individuals. He would’ve really done anything for anybody. Very hardworking, and so for this to happen to him, it’s just a tragedy,” Morris’ sister, Tricia Verbanic, said.

Investigators spent weeks searching for Burch and the car. They eventually recovered the Saturn, which belongs to his girlfriend Modesty Harper. She is now facing an obstruction of justice charge.

Burch was picked up at a home in Penn Hills on homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter charges.

He is currently on electronic home monitoring and not in police custody.

Burch is due back in court June 28.

