0 Owner of car involved in deadly Penn Hills hit-and-run turns herself in to police

PENN HILLS, Pa. - The owner of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Penn Hills last month has turned herself in to police.

Modesty Hopper, 21, was not driving the car but is accused of blocking the police investigation.

According to police, her texts show she was dating the man who was driving, but she won't tell them who he is.

Hopper's attorney told Channel 11 she realized she was wanted after she saw herself on the news.

On April 28 around 9:30 p.m., 51-year-old Joseph Morris was hit by a car on Universal Road and killed.

Police spent more than a week searching for the vehicle involved. Last week, it was discovered in a parking lot in McKeesport.

Hopper lied to police about her car being damaged and has refused to tell them who was driving, investigators said.

On Tuesday, police issued an arrest warrant to charge Hopper with hindering apprehension or prosecution for her alleged role in obstructing the investigation.

Her attorney told Channel 11 she's a student and detectives questioned her at their headquarters and at her school.

"She has absolutely nothing to do with this gentleman’s untimely death," said Casey White, Hopper's attorney. "Of course she’s remorseful. She’s sitting in the Allegheny County Jail right now. She’s remorseful, an individual lost his life."

NEW: Modesty Hopper’s attorney told me she saw she was wanted by police last night on the news & turned herself in today. She has a bond hearing tonight @WPXI https://t.co/LlmOBGqZDv — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) May 15, 2019

Her bond hearing is scheduled for sometime Wedneday evening.

There is a $13,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the driver.

