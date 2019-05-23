NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - A 69-year-old man who was delivering newspapers was shot to death early Thursday morning in New Kensington, police said.
Gregory Smith was shot while driving about 3 a.m. on Kenneth Avenue, according to investigators. He then lost control of his car and crashed into a fence and a grill about a block away.
Police said Smith was shot once in the head and died at the scene.
No arrests have been made, and authorities are working to determine whether the shooting was random or targeted.
“We don’t know if this is a robbery attempt or just random,” New Kensington Police Chief Robert Deringer said.
