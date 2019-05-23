PITTSBURGH - A North Catholic student couldn't bring her boyfriend to prom, so the two went to a Pittsburgh Pirates game instead.
Mary is a senior, and her boyfriend, John, is a college student. The school's policy did not allow him to go to the dance with her.
Photos: Teen couldn't bring boyfriend to Prom, takes him to Pirates game instead
The couple were decked out in their suit and gown when they went to the game Wednesday night and afterward got to go onto the field and have their last dance with Eric Clapton's "Wonderful Tonight" playing over the speakers.
The team's photographer also took several photos of them throughout the infield.
Before the night was over we understood that no prom night is complete without one last dance.— Pirates (@Pirates) May 23, 2019
So with the help of many good folks at the park, we took them to the field for a moment they will always remember and a dance to Eric Clapton's Wonderful Tonight. pic.twitter.com/yVuIclCvR0
