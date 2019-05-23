  • Teen couldn't bring boyfriend to prom, takes him to Pirates game instead

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A North Catholic student couldn't bring her boyfriend to prom, so the two went to a Pittsburgh Pirates game instead.

    Mary is a senior, and her boyfriend, John, is a college student. The school's policy did not allow him to go to the dance with her.

    Photos: Teen couldn't bring boyfriend to Prom, takes him to Pirates game instead

    The couple were decked out in their suit and gown when they went to the game Wednesday night and afterward got to go onto the field and have their last dance with Eric Clapton's "Wonderful Tonight" playing over the speakers.  

    The team's photographer also took several photos of them throughout the infield.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories