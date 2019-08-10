0 Family remembers mother of 4 shot in head, found over hillside

PITTSBURGH - "Why my baby? Why? She was nicest person in the world. I don't understand." Dianne Thomas, mother of Kala Thomas, choked back tears as she spoke only with Channel 11. She and her niece Dajia are trying to figure out why a person could have murdered someone so full of life and love.

"She was a beautiful person. An angel," Dajia Thomas said. "She loved her kids. Both sets of twins. Loved not just her twins, but everyone."

The body of Kala Thomas was found Tuesday night over a hillside in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood. The medical examiner said she had been shot in the head.

Thomas was the 25-year-old mother of two sets of twins. Her body was found near Garfield Commons on North Atlantic Avenue behind her home. Officers found her car, a 2004 light green Nissan Altima, overnight Tuesday on Mossfield Street, not far from where her body was found.

RELATED CONTENT:

Thomas had been reported missing about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Thomas' death is being investigated as a homicide. A man was questioned in connection with her death, but he was released. They did not have any suspects as of Wednesday evening.

TRENDING NOW:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP

Neighbors said Thomas moved to Garfield in the last year to raise her children. Neighbors said she just gave birth to her second set of twins two months ago. They said she was quiet and kept to herself.

Pastor Chad Collins of Valley View Church said he didn't know Thomas but wanted to offer prayers to the family.

"I didn't know her personally. My neighbors did. It doesn't matter when you hear, 'It's a mother (who is) 25.' This is something that we can't live with, but we are living with it too often," Collins said.

Anyone with information about Thomas' killing is asked to contact Pittsburgh police.

DONATE TO THE THOMAS FAMILY HERE

© 2019 Cox Media Group.