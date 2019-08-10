Family remembers mother of 4 shot in head, found over hillside

The body of Kala Thomas was found Tuesday night over a hillside in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood. The medical examiner said she had been shot in the head.
Thomas was the 25-year-old mother of two sets of twins. Her body was found near Garfield Commons on North Atlantic Avenue behind her home. Officers found her car, a 2004 light green Nissan Altima, overnight Tuesday on Mossfield Street, not far from where her body was found.
Thomas had been reported missing about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said Thomas' death is being investigated as a homicide. A man was questioned in connection with her death, but he was released. They did not have any suspects as of Wednesday evening.
Neighbors said Thomas moved to Garfield in the last year to raise her children. Neighbors said she just gave birth to her second set of twins two months ago. They said she was quiet and kept to herself.
Pastor Chad Collins of Valley View Church said he didn't know Thomas but wanted to offer prayers to the family.
"I didn't know her personally. My neighbors did. It doesn't matter when you hear, 'It's a mother (who is) 25.' This is something that we can't live with, but we are living with it too often," Collins said.
Anyone with information about Thomas' killing is asked to contact Pittsburgh police.
