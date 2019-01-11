Family talks about honor student who was shot, killed

PITTSBURGH - Family members are remembering a 16-year-old Allerdice High School student that was shot and killed late Wednesday night.
Jonathan Freeman was highly intelligent, well loved and didn’t get into trouble, according to his uncle.
Related Headlines
Hear more from the teen's uncle, tonight on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
Police sources told Channel 11 the teen was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Allderdice High School student killed in shooting
TRENDING NOW:
- Allderdice High School student killed in shooting
- Mom put 8-month-old baby in outdoor freezer, closed lid, police say
- Police seek help in identifying pair wanted in attempted burglary
- VIDEO: 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (1/11-1/13)
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}