  • Family talks about honor student who was shot, killed

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Family members are remembering a 16-year-old Allerdice High School student that was shot and killed late Wednesday night.

    Jonathan Freeman was highly intelligent, well loved and didn’t get into trouble, according to his uncle.

    Related Headlines

    Hear more from the teen's uncle, tonight on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    Police sources told Channel 11 the teen was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

    >>PREVIOUS STORY: Allderdice High School student killed in shooting

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories