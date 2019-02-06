Father, 2 sons accused of burglary spree

MCMURRAY, Pa. - A father and his two sons are accused of a burglary spree in Washington County.
Some of the items police found inside a McMurray home were reported stolen back in 2015.
Officers discovered hundreds of items stacked inside the house that was described as a hoarding situation, full of stolen goods and trash.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., why police believe there could be more victims and items they haven't even recovered yet.
