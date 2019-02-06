Lawyer with bed bugs falling from clothing forces courthouse to evacuate

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. - A lawyer wearing a suit full of bed bugs prompted officials at a courthouse in Oklahoma to close the building Monday and bring in an exterminator.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parents share story of love and loss after tragic deaths of children in house fire
- Medic fired after putting camera in women's bathroom, sources say
- 'Please shut up': Pa. mom accused of scalding crying toddler in tub
- VIDEO: Redevelopment, expansion planned for Ross Park Mall
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The incident happened at the Rogers County Courthouse around noon, when, according to the sheriff, an attorney appeared in the building’s third-floor courtroom with the insects falling off his clothing, KMTV reported.
“Hard to imagine someone doesn’t know, you know, that some bed bugs are crawling all over them, certainly in abundance,” Sheriff Scott Walton told the news station.
“I was also told the individual that had them also shook his jacket all over the prosecutor’s files,” Walton said.
Another courthouse official said the lawyer was “non-responsive to the situation” and didn’t seem to care.
Exterminators worked for most of Monday fumigating the 90,000 square-foot courthouse, which reopened Tuesday morning.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}