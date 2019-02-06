PITTSBURGH - Firefighters were called to a restaurant in Shadyside Wednesday morning.
A fire was reported just before 6:30 a.m. at Harris Grill on Ellsworth Avenue.
Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control.
No one was hurt.
Further information was not immediately available.
