  • Fire burns at popular Shadyside restaurant

    PITTSBURGH - Firefighters were called to a restaurant in Shadyside Wednesday morning.

    A fire was reported just before 6:30 a.m. at Harris Grill on Ellsworth Avenue.

    Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

    No one was hurt.

    Further information was not immediately available.

