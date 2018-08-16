  • FBI, police swarm home in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - FBI agents and police officers swarmed a home in Pittsburgh’s Friendship neighborhood Thursday morning.

    The incident unfolded on South Graham Street at the home, which consists of several apartments. Officials would only say a “court-authorized search” was conducted.

    Investigators first surrounded the property before entering the home through a side door that leads to a common hallway, Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer reported.

    Kilmer is working to learn why authorities were searching the home -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

    People who live in the typically quiet residential area were shocked and concerned when they saw authorities going in and out of the home.

    “Whenever you see the FBI, you know there's something pretty strong going on, so you don't know what's going on and you know, in this day and age, could be anything,” James Sosso, a neighbor, said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories