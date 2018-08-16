FBI, police swarm home in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH - FBI agents and police officers swarmed a home in Pittsburgh’s Friendship neighborhood Thursday morning.
The incident unfolded on South Graham Street at the home, which consists of several apartments. Officials would only say a “court-authorized search” was conducted.
Investigators first surrounded the property before entering the home through a side door that leads to a common hallway, Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer reported.
Kilmer is working to learn why authorities were searching the home -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
UPDATE: FBI officials confirm this is a “court-authorized search” .. lots of law enforcement just walked out.— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) August 16, 2018
Neighbors say this home is actually an apt building with roughly 5 units @WPXI pic.twitter.com/ohOtqlVzB0
People who live in the typically quiet residential area were shocked and concerned when they saw authorities going in and out of the home.
“Whenever you see the FBI, you know there's something pretty strong going on, so you don't know what's going on and you know, in this day and age, could be anything,” James Sosso, a neighbor, said.
