FBI still seeking information 24 years after unsolved murder

ROCHESTER, Pa/ - The FBI is renewing their call for help 24 years after a teenager went missing from Beaver County and was later discovered dead in Ohio.
Fourteen-year-old Sarah Boehm was last seen alive on July 14, 1994 leaving her home in Rochester. Her body was discovered in November of that year near by hunters in Ohio, but not identified until 2003.
A short time after Sarah disappeared, the body of 17-year-old Kathryn Menendez was discovered a half mile from where Sarah’s body would later be discovered. Neither murder has been solved and investigators are unsure if they’re connected.
“We haven’t forgotten about this case,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Greg Nelsen. “The FBI will never stop investigating this case. We want to bring closure to the community and allow this teenager to rest in peace.”
Anyone with information about the disappearance and murder of either of these two young females to the FBI at (412) 432-4000.
