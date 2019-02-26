0 Women arrested after taunting police officers on social media

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three suspected credit card thieves who dared police on social media to catch them are now behind bars.

The three women, nicknamed the "Felony Lane Gang," were arrested after a 15-mile car chase in Indiana on Sunday.

They're accused of going from town to town in Georgia, breaking into people's cars and stealing their credit cards. Surveillance cameras captured the three suspected gang members trying to use those stolen credit cards.

Covington police say Amber Dunlap, Toni Huizar and Tiphanie Sager, all from Florida, targeted cars outside fitness centers, churches and walking trails. They stole credit cards, charged them up and headed to the next town.

"They are what their name says, the felony lane, they will go up and down the coast, using interstates, they'd stop, go into communities and look for opportunities," Ken Malcolm of the Covington police told WSB.

The women even taunted police on social media, using expletives daring police to catch them. "We started finding their social media pages and they actually were aware that we knew who they were at that point and they began challenging us to go find them," said Malcolm.

Sunday night, police in Indiana chased the women down and say they found thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods in the trunk of their car.

The suspects are now being held on suspicion of possession of stolen property and resisting arrest. They expected to be extradited to Georgia at some point to face separate charges there.



CNN/WSB