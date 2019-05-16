PITTSBURGH - Kristen Shearer, who helped package drugs that made 18 SWAT officers sick, avoided more jail time Thursday when she was sentenced by a judge.
Shearer was sentenced to six months behind bars and two years’ probation but got credit for time served. She pleaded guilty in January to felony drug charges. If she hadn’t, she could have faced up to 20 years.
Shearer and three men were arrested in 2017 after a raid at three homes in the West End.
During the raid, 18 SWAT officers got dizzy and began to feel numb. They were treated for exposure to a drug like fentanyl.
TRENDING NOW:
- Texts between driver, owner of car in deadly hit-and-run help lead to arrest
- Swimmers beware: 15-foot great white shark tracked off coast of Carolinas
- Woman forced young girl to get birth control implant in her arm, police say
- VIDEO: Window washers trapped in dangling lift rescued by Oklahoma City firefighters
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}