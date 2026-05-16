Car carrier rolls over during crash in Westmoreland County

A car carrier rolled onto its side during a crash in Westmoreland County. — A car carrier rolled onto its side during a crash in Westmoreland County on Saturday.
Click here for photos from the scene.
Westmoreland County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to a roundabout on Waltz Mill Road in Sewickley Township at 3:19 p.m.
A car carrier and a pickup truck appeared to have crashed in the roundabout. Both vehicles rolled over.
The car carrier was visibly hauling a Jeep, a pickup truck and a sedan.
No injuries were reported.
The scene has since been cleared.
Channel 11 has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police to learn more and is waiting to hear back.
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