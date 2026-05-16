Man facing 20 charges for multi-county chase where 2 troopers were hurt

A man is in custody and facing 20 charges after a multi-county chase overnight that injured two troopers.

A criminal complaint filed against Frank Cope, 54, of Monongahela, alleges the incident began before 1 a.m. on I-79 southbound in North Strabane, when troopers were notified of an erratic driver.

The first troopers on scene found a black BMW sedan driving at speeds of up to 85 mph in a 55 mph zone, and weaving and swerving across the road. Those officers tried to stop the driver, but the vehicle sped onto I-70 eastbound.

According to the complaint, police tried to stop the BMW with a PIT maneuver, but it didn’t work. At that point, the vehicle continued fleeing from police on State Route 906, State Route 201 and State Route 51 through Washington, Westmoreland and Fayette counties. Throughout the incident, the complaint alleges the vehicle unsafely overtook others, drove in opposing lanes and drove at unsafe speeds.

On Route 51, the complaint states troopers deployed spike strips, which successfully deflated one tire. But the vehicle kept fleeing and went on to hit a PSP patrol unit and began driving south in the northbound lanes.

Troopers tried another PIT maneuver at this point, per the complaint. The BMW accelerated afterward, hitting another patrol vehicle and injuring two troopers.

The pursuit was over, but troopers struggled to get the driver, identified as Cope, out of the BMW. The complaint states he refused to comply with orders and physically resisted being taken into custody. He was eventually taken into custody after troopers deployed tasers and used “other methods” to force him out of the vehicle.

Once in custody, the complaint states Cope appeared “dazed and drowsy” and troopers noted the “apparent odor of alcoholic beverage” on him. They also noted signs of illegal drug use in his vehicle.

In the following investigation, the complaint says troopers learned Cope’s license is suspended for DUI and he has prior offenses for driving on a suspended license.

Cope is facing 20 charges, including aggravated assault, simple assault and fleeing from police. He’s being held without bail at the Fayette County Jail because a judge deemed him a “danger to society,” per online court records.

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