Trolley, vehicle involved in crash in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A trolley and a vehicle were involved in a crash in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Neeld Avenue in Beechview at 4:15 p.m.

At least one person has been taken to a hospital from the scene.

As of 4:55 p.m., the vehicle had been towed from the tracks.

Channel 11 has reached out to officials to learn more about what happened and will release more information as it is made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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