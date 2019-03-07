Fentanyl test strips could help fight overdose deaths, but they're illegal in PA

Fentanyl test strips could help fight overdose deaths in Pennsylvania, but while inexpensive, they’re illegal in the state, Erie News Now reported.
The strips, which cost about $1 each, can detect whether fentanyl is present when they are dipped in a drug.
What needs to be done before the strips would be legal in Pennsylvania -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
Fentanyl is the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in Pennsylvania.
In Maryland this week, it was announced that 60,000 test kits were being given out. The state changed a paraphernalia law that originally included drug testing kits, according to Erie News Now.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Attorney: Chris Watts' daughter begged for her life after watching sister's murder
- Police use Taser on man after chaos erupts in downtown Starbucks
- 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer
- VIDEO: Man charged with trying to abduct infant heading to trial
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}