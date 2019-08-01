  • Fight outside local bar ends with deadly shooting

    Updated:

    CLAIRTON, Pa. - Two men were shot during a fight outside a Clairton bar early Thursday morning and one of them has died.

    According to Allegheny County Police, the 33-year-old man was found near the intersection of St. Clair and Miller Avenues around 12:45 a.m.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    He died at the hospital. A 24-year-old man was also shot, but is expected to survive.

    Police have not made any arrests.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories