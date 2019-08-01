CLAIRTON, Pa. - Two men were shot during a fight outside a Clairton bar early Thursday morning and one of them has died.
According to Allegheny County Police, the 33-year-old man was found near the intersection of St. Clair and Miller Avenues around 12:45 a.m.
He died at the hospital. A 24-year-old man was also shot, but is expected to survive.
Police have not made any arrests.
